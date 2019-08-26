Soldier, Pilot, Royalty: Palace Releases Royal Consort Photos

BANGKOK — The palace on Monday published official photos and a biography of the newly appointed Royal Noble Consort.

The photos, released on the Royal Household Bureau website, show Maj. Gen. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi in various situations, from posing for official portraits in traditional gowns, to piloting a plane, and participating in military training as His Majesty the King looks on.

Maj. Gen. Sineenat was named a “Chao Khun Phra,” or Royal Noble Consort, by King Vajiralongkorn last month – the first such appointment in nearly a century.

The photo gallery did not identify when or where the photos were taken.

In the accompanying biography, the palace said she was born on Jan. 26, 1985, in Nan province. She went to school in her hometown and later graduated from the army nurse academy in 2008.

According to the biography, Sineenart went on to undergo multiple military training programs including in jungle warfare, endurance courses, royal bodyguard training, and parachuting.

She also has a background in aviation. The palace said she trained with the Thai Air Force in 2018 and studied for a pilot license in Germany.

Read: Rama X Names First Royal Consort in Almost a Century

After a nurse career from 2008 to 2012, Sineenart joined the Royal Household Bureau as a staff member in the palace’s handicraft store. She later worked for the royal office under King Vajiralongkorn, who was Crown Prince at the time.

From 2015 onward, Sineenart was enrolled in the Ratchawallop corps as a colonel. She is currently listed as a major general in the royal bodyguards protecting His Majesty the King.

Sineenart also served as a guard commander of troops participating in the royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol in October 2017.

Note: Some details were omitted at the request of Khaosod management for legal concerns.