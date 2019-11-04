PHUKET — The country’s largest theme park operator is set to launch yet another attraction on the tourist island of Phuket next year.

Billed by the company as the first “Thai carnival” theme park in the world, Carnival Magic will open its doors to tourists early next year, CEO of Phuket Fantasea Kittikorn Kewkacha said. The exact opening date is yet to be announced.

“The park was inspired by the fun and colorful parades, carnivals, and temple fairs all around the country,” Kittikorn said. “We want to offer something positive, entertaining, and uplifting that would showcase the beautiful uniqueness of Thai culture with the enhancement of modern technology and special effects”

The 5 billion baht project will span over 40 acres on Kamala Beach, next door to the company’s sister attraction Phuket Fantasea.

The layout of the park was unveiled to the media last week. It will boast a carnival-themed street fair with shopping arcades and games, two restaurants, and a panoramic illumination light show.

However, the park’s highlight will be the River Palace Theater, where an hour-long parade show will take the massive 70 meters long stage. The show will feature dance troupes, giant floats, and cutting edge special effects such as animatronics and aerial performance under the circus theme with Thai touches.

While visitors who have been to the adjacent Phuket Fantasea may feel that the two parks shared similar layouts, Kittikorn insisted that they have different themes.

“Both parks have different target groups. Phuket Fantasea emphasizes on Thai culture, while Carnival Magic’s parade is more appealing to kids and families,” he said.

The company also claimed many record breaking of the project during the press conference, including the world’s largest popcorn machine at 8 meters high.

No pricing information has been announced as of press time.

Construction for the park began in 2015 and it is now 80 percent completed. The company expects 1.2 million visitors per year with a projected yearly revenue of over 1.5 billion baht.