Briton Falls to Death in Balcony ‘Suicide’

PATTAYA — A British national fell to his death near Pattaya last night, police said.

The 60-year-old man was found dead outside a condominium in the Jomtien Beach area at about 9pm on Wednesday. A police officer said he believes he took his own life.

“We suspect it was a suicide. Murder is unlikely,” said the officer, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Police said CCTV records would be studied and other evidence gathered to formally establish the cause of death.

Khaosod English is withholding the man’s identity until there is time for his family to be notified.

