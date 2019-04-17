BANGKOK — A 14-year-old Thai boy was found dead in Tokyo hours after his family reported him missing while on holiday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The police have yet to confirm the cause of Tien Sookhananonsawat’s death, a ministry spokeswoman said in a statement. However, his mother posted online that Tien died in an accident.

“We have found Tien. He left us peacefully because of an accident that no one could have foreseen,” Yuwajitra Watchara-arpa wrote on Facebook. “I’d like to plead with everyone to let our family spend this time in peace. We decline to answer any questions or [media] contact.”

Writing in another Facebook post last night, Yuwajitra pleaded for information concerning her son, who left their hotel room on the night of April 15 without any explanation. Yuwajitra said Tien wasn’t carrying any money or travel documents with him.

The Thai foreign affairs ministry added that Japanese police contacted the Thai embassy in Tokyo at about 1am this morning to inform them that Tien was discovered already dead.

An autopsy is underway to ascertain how the teen died, the ministry statement said.