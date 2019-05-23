Frenchman Arrested for Phone Theft in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Police in the resort town of Pattaya said Thursday a French national is under arrest for stealing a cellphone.

Meriem Laurent, 40, was charged with nighttime theft for an incident inside a shopping mall in South Pattaya, police captain Jenrop Wanthongsankha told reporters. He was also charged with residing in Thailand without proper documents.

Police said Laurent posed as a customer and asked a shopkeeper to see a Huawei phone before snatching it away, only to trigger an alarm installed on the phone.

The man then tried to flee but was stopped by a group of bystanders until police arrived at the scene, Capt. Jenrop said.