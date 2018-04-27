3 Burmese Arrested for Alleged Rape of US Tourist

CHIANG MAI — Three Burmese men were arrested Friday for the alleged rape of an American tourist in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district.

Police arrested the construction workers, identified only as Dam, Daeng and Noi, for allegedly gang-raping an American tourist Thursday night.

The tourist, traveling in Chiang Mai with her boyfriend, told police she and her boyfriend were drinking by a grocery store with the three men before she excused herself to the restroom. She said the men followed her and subsequently raped her.

The store owner told police the woman and her boyfriend arrived Thursday night to buy alcohol and drinks. The couple allegedly met the Burmese men at the store.

The woman on Friday was in hospital for a checkup, according to Lt. Col. Suriyan Chansai of Doi Saket Police.

The three men said the encounter was consensual. They have been charged with gang rape, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a 30,000 baht to 40,000 baht fine. The men were denied bail.

Khaosod English does not reveal the identity of potential victims of sexual violence.