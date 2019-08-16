No Terror Incidents in Xinjiang for Three Years, China Says

BEIJING — No terrorist incidents have occurred in Xinjiang for nearly three years since the education and training started, and the overall situation in society continues to be stable, according to a white paper published Friday.

Titled Vocational Education and Training in Xinjiang, the white paper said that as the infiltration of religious extremism has been curbed, public order and security have returned to society, where equality, solidarity and harmony among ethnic groups and religions have prevailed, and people are enjoying peace and stability.

The report was issued Friday by the State Council Information Office.

In 2018, tourism in Xinjiang grew rapidly, said the document. Tourists from inside and outside China totaled over 150 million, a year-on-year increase of 40 percent. Foreign tourists numbered 2.6 million, a year-on-year increase of nearly 12 percent.

The education and training has won general support, according to the white paper. The trainees gain a thorough understanding of the true nature and perils of terrorism and religious extremism.

They thank education and training for turning them back from the way to terrorist crimes and helping them break free from the spiritual shackles of religious extremism.

Education and training has effectively safeguarded social stability and harmony in Xinjiang, protected the basic human rights of citizens to the maximum extent, and won the support of all ethnic groups.

The personal feeling of many people is that the positive developments in Xinjiang have been hard won, and without education and training there would have been little peace and tranquility today, the document said.