Japan’s 7-Eleven Withheld Wages From Workers for Years

TOKYO — Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Tuesday it failed to pay a portion of overtime wages to at least 30,000 employees at its franchise stores for years due to a miscalculation in the convenience store chain’s payroll system.

Japan’s largest convenience store chain also said the miscalculation was discovered in a probe at one of its franchisees by the government’s Labor Standards Inspection Office in 2001, but it has neglected to make the lacking payments or publicize the matter, the company said.

The amount of overtime wages that went unpaid due to an error in the algorithm used for wage calculation totals at least 490 million yen ($4.5 million), according to the company.

