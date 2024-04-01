Princess Aiko Begins 1st Day of Work at Japanese Red Cross Society

TOKYO – Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, began her first day of work on Monday at the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The princess joined as a contracted employee and will be assigned to a department focused on training volunteers, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

“I feel joyful, but also humbled to be taking my first step as a working member of society,” she told reporters at the Red Cross headquarters in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

The princess was one of eight new employees to start their jobs at the headquarters on Monday.

“While my days as a working member of society have just begun, I will endeavor to adjust quickly to the workplace and be of assistance,” she said, adding that her parents had wished her luck.

The Red Cross society has close ties with the imperial family, with empresses serving as honorary presidents.