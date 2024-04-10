Don Mueang to Handle 625,000 Passengers During Songkran

BANGKOK – Don Mueang International Airport is preparing to handle at least 625,000 passengers during this year’s Songkran vacation, with over 4,000 aircraft landing at Bangkok’s low-cost carrier hub on April 11–17, according to the PR Thai Government. It forecasts a significant 10.58% increase over the previous year’s figures.

The airport has made many changes to improve passenger comfort and safety, including a Common Use Self Service (CUSS) check-in counter, a self-bag drop system, a unique passenger validation system (PVS), and self-boarding gates.

Passengers arriving at the airport can book further journeys using online platforms such as Grab and Cabb, or at specialized transit booths.

Travellers can also use the SRT’s Red Line and feeder buses to get to the city’s electric train route. The airport’s two parking facilities can hold a total of 3,508 vehicles. Throughout the holiday season, shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes between the car parks and terminals to ensure smooth transit.

The Don Mueang Airport page also advertises that passengers can bring water guns for playing Songkran that clearly do not look like real guns. and scented water packed in tightly closed containers with a total volume not exceeding 1 litre.