8 Dead, 2 Missing as South Korean Chemical Tanker Capsizes off West Japan

FUKUOKA – Eight crew members perished, and two others remain unaccounted for after a South Korean chemical tanker capsized off the western Japanese city of Shimonoseki on Wednesday, a local coast guard office said.

The 870-ton Keoyoung Sun’s crew radioed for help around 7:05 a.m., reporting that the ship anchored near Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki was capsizing, according to the Moji Coast Guard Office near the area.

On board the tanker at the time of the incident were 11 crew members — eight Indonesian, two South Korean and one Chinese. The eight confirmed dead were among nine rescued, with the remaining survivor having no life-threatening injuries.

All nine rescued were wearing lifejackets, according to the coast guard office. Search continues for the two missing crew members.

The vessel was carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid, although no leaks have been confirmed, the coast guard office said.

Warnings about strong winds and high waves had been issued at the time of the incident, according to a local observatory.