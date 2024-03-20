“Indeed!” Srettha Rejoices Cameron’s Praise for Thailand

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted just one word “Indeed!” to retweet the message of Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron following first official visit to Thailand on March 20.

“Thailand is one of the biggest economies in South East Asia. Our trading relationship is worth around £6 billion a year. I want to build on that. Working together we can promote security in the region and jobs and growth in the UK,” said Lord Cameron.

He paid a courtesy call on Thai leader at the Government House, Bangkok, on March 20, 2024. Both were pleased that Thailand and the UK formally announced the goal of upgrading their relations as a Strategic Partners.

Advertisement

The meeting covered trade and investment boost, particulary through the making of the Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both sides also explored ways to promote direct flights and tourism. The Thai side requested its counterpart to consider a visa waiver to increase Thai tourists to the UK.

Lord Cameron signed the Thailand-UK Strategic Partnership Roadmap, which officially elevates their bilateral relations to strategic partnership, with Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. They also signed the Air Services Agreement.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides discussed trade and economic promotion through the launch of Thailand-UK FTA which will build upon the progress of the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP), as well as cooperation in security, science and technology, tourism, education and visa exemptions for Thai ordinary passport holders.

They exchanged views on regional situations, including the situation in Myanmar and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On this occasion, the Thai side also expressed appreciation for the UK’s support of Thai membership application in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Advertisement

The elevation towards Thailand-UK strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations, as they will celebrate the 170th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. The UK is the first country in Europe that Thailand has a strategic partnership with.

____

Related articles: