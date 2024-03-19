Thailand Will Announce Its First European Strategic Relationship With the UK

BANGKOK – The UK will be the first country in Europe that Thailand will announce a strategic partnership with, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kanchana Phattharachoke, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated that Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron will pay an official visit to Thailand on March 20, 2024. During his visit, Thailand and the UK will formally announce their relations as Strategic Partnership.

Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton will pay a courtesy call on Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and will have a bilateral meeting with Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, security and defence, science, technology and innovation (STI), climate change, tourism, and people-to-people exhanges.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries will sign “Thailand-UK Strategic Partnership Roadmap”, to reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting comprehensive cooperation in 8 key areas, namely (1) economy, trade, and investment; (2) politics, parliament and multilateralism; (3) security and defence; (4) climate change, energy, green economy, and sustainable development; (5) agriculture; (6) digital, science, technology and innovation; (7) public health; and (8) people-to-people relations, education and soft power.

Thailand and the UK have close and longstanding relations that span for almost two centuries. Their bilateral relations have developed from strength to strength. With the UK’s focus on Thailand and the Indo-Pacific agenda, it is now more than ever that both sides build deeper engagement on priority issues and emerging shared interests.

Both sides will celebrate the 170th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations next year (2025).

