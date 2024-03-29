South Korea Requests Thailand Arrest A Scammer in Pattaya

CHONBURI – On 29 March 2024, immigration police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old South Korean man, identified as Mr. Oh, who was wanted by South Korean authorities on charges of fraud, and the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) had issued a red notice for him as the leader of a call center gang that scammed victims.

Mr. Oh was based in China and used phone calls and text messages to scam victims in South Korea. He created various scenarios to deceive victims into believing him and transferring money to members of the call center gang. Within two weeks, he was able to scam 6 victims for a total of 200 million won, or about 150,000 USD.

After the South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant, Mr. Oh fled the country and hid in Pattaya. South Korea then coordinated with Thai authorities at the Foreign Affairs Department to help apprehend him.

He was caught in a residential compound in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. He was charged with overstaying his visa and taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further investigation. He will then be extradited to South Korea.