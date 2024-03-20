Thailand Attends Its Inaugural Summit for Democracy

BANGKOK – Thailand participated for the first time at the Summit for Democracy and emphasised that last year’s general elections in the country signified a significant step towards reinforcing Thailand’s democratic values.

The 3rd Summit for Democracy has taken place from March 18–20, 2024, in Seoul under the theme “Democracy for Future Generations.” President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea has invited Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin of Thailand to deliver a statement on March 20, 2024.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed the gist of Prime Minister Srettha’s statement via a recorded video conference as follows:

It is a great honour to represent Thailand for the first time at the Summit for Democracy after last year’s general elections in Thailand, which signifies a significant step towards reinforcing Thailand’s democratic values. The Thai government is dedicated to prioritising democracy, the rule of law, and human rights both at home and in foreign relations.

Today, democracy confronts global challenges: rising inequality and social media’s divisive influence. The Prime Minister elaborated on these pressing challenges:

First, democracy needs good governance, citizen participation, inclusive society, the rule of law, and human rights. A successful democracy must be able to address the multi-dimensional needs of the people, consisting of civil and political rights, as well as social, economic and cultural rights.

While acknowledging the challenges and limitations inherited from the recent past, the Government remains committed to promoting such rights, building upon achievements like “Universal Health Coverage” and “Education for All”. The Prime Minister also took pride in the progress of Thailand’s “Marriage Equality Bill”, currently in the parliament, which will help promote greater social inclusivity and equality.

Second, democracy is an ongoing process, not a final destination. It requires continuous effort and nurturing to be sustainable. To fulfil people’s expectations, democracy must adapt and evolve. For nations with the scars of setbacks in democracy, managing public expectations and nurturing democratic progress is an ongoing endeavor that demands unwavering commitment.

Third, there is no one–size–fits–all democracy, but the democratic principle must be ONE and universal. As much as we believe in its values, there are diverse forms of democracy and political systems around the world. People are facing common global and inter-generational challenges, ranging from climate change and the environment to the digital divide. What the world needs now is greater international cooperation, stronger multilateralism, and more humanitarian cooperation.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister stated that the leaders, must always listen to and respect people’s will. Leaders also have to hear more from the younger ones. This is to ensure that democracy will continue to thrive and serve as an essential foundation for the betterment of the future generations.