Cyber Police Advise Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Scam Victims

BANGKOK – The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has issued a recommendation to Thai persons who were duped into purchasing a concert ticket for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, which just played in Singapore on Sunday night, March 3, to file a report only at www.thaipoliceonline.go.th.

“To avoid impersonation, which could lead to further deceit, we’d like to confirm that the Cyber Police does not accept reports via social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, Line, or any other website or application. If you have any questions, you can call the hotline at 1441 for guidance 24 hours a day,” it said.

Previously, a young Thai social media influencer wept and said she was scammed into buying a duplicate ticket for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert in Singapore over the weekend and was denied entry at the venue.

Nattarada “Chopluem” Thampaya said she got up at home in Bangkok at 3.30am to fly out of the city for this “once in a lifetime” concert with she arrived with a specially tailored dress, with her brother, only to be rejected along with seven other concertgoers who have the same QR code for the same seat on their tickets.

Nattarada said about 120 have been duped, and many Thais were among them.

She adds some lost nearly 400,000 baht as they bought many tickets which costs about 20,000 baht each.

“It’s the worst experience in my life,” Nattarada wept in a clip on social media. The Thai online seller posted a message on Sunday that they are looking into the problem and will be responsible.