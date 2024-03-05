Koh Yao Sea Cucumber Has Been Added to Thailand’s GI list

BANGKOK – The Department of Intellectual Property has announced that “Koh Yao sea cucumber” is Phang Nga Province’s fourth geographical indication or GI product, after Salika Phang Nga durian, Phangnga flower galangal rice, and Mangosteen Thip Phangnga.

Wutthikrai Leeweeraphan, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, stated that his agency’s aim is to establish a strong economic foundation and transfer income to communities in a sustainable manner.

As a result, the department focus on GI to safeguard products that are unique to each location while also adding value to them. It is also a method for maintaining product quality and increasing consumer confidence.

The recent GI registration of Koh Yao sea cucumber, which is fed in earthen ponds in the district of Koh Yao, Phang-nga province, included fresh sea cucumber, ready-to-cook sea cucumber, and dried sea cucumber. They have elements that help nourish the body and enhance immunity, and they are popular in many nations, both fresh and dry.

The Koh Yao sea cucumber has a long, cylindrical shape and a firm, fleshy texture. They are processed based on the local people’s knowledge and wisdom. They are also economically valuable marine animals that have the ability to boost Phang Nga Province’s reputation as a raw ingredient in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

The GI registration aims at protecting the specific geographical characteristics of that locality. It is beneficial for both consumers and producers, as it controls the quality of the product, prevents false claims, and greatly increases the value of the product.

Thailand currently has GI items registered by the Department of Intellectual Property, which cover all 77 provinces, encouraging local products to increase in value, provide money for the community, and sustainably enhance the Thai grassroots economy.