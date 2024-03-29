Thai Police Arrest A Taiwanese Wanted for $16.5 Million in Fraud

BANGKOK – On March 29, immigration police announced the arrest of Mrs. Meilee, a 66-year-old Taiwanese woman wanted by Taiwan on charges of fraud. She is accused of swindling 88 Taiwanese investors out of a total of 608 million baht, or 16.6 million USD, by promising them high returns on investments in Thai real estate.

Mrs. Meilee was arrested at a luxury condominium in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok.

According to the police, Mrs. Meilee set up a real estate company in Thailand and used it to lure investors. She promised them guaranteed returns of up to 20 percent per year, but instead used their money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The police investigation also revealed that the Taiwanese woman has one daughter, Ms. Saengdao, who is now 23 years old. The ID card was issued in 2000, when Ms. Saengdao was 18 years old. The mother name on the ID card is Dujduean but there is no photo of Ms. Dujduean in the database.

The investigation team then coordinated with the Investigation and Legal Affairs Division, Department of Provincial Administration, to request a photo of Mrs. Dujduean when she first applied for a Thai ID card in around 1999. They found that she looked like Mrs. Meilee.

They then focused their investigation on finding Mrs. Meilee through Ms. Saengdao. They eventually found out that the two were living together in a luxury condo in the Sukhumvit area, and they were able to arrest her.

From now on, the authorities will revoke her permission to stay in the kingdom and send her back to Taiwan.

