Russian Man Is Caught for Forex Fraud Linked to Thai Woman’s Death

CHONBURI – In the case of Ms. Nawaporn, a Thai woman who committed suicide in 2022, her relatives suspect it was due to massive losses from convincing others to spend more than 20 million baht in foreign currency trading, or forex, with a company. Officials then probed the source.

According to the inspection into the suspicious company’s financial route, it was discovered that there was a turnover of about 100 billion baht in just three years, thus a search order and arrest warrant for the suspect were requested from the Chonburi Provincial Court.

On April 4, Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridej, commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, directed officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division to travel to a condominium in Village No. 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

They apprehended Mr. Alexey Vegman, 40, of Russian nationality, on the basis of the Criminal Court’s arrest warrant, accusing him of “jointly operating a supervised payment service business, which is a service for accepting payments by electronic means without permission.”

At the same time, they searched the suspect’s home in Village No. 4, Huai Yai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, as well as the property in Village No. 10, Bang Saray Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, and recovered documents linked to the company. The 22 items comprised 7 laptop computers, 3 phones, 6 electronic cards, 14 bank accounts, 4 chequebooks, and 9 Secure Pass/Tokens.

Vegman is suspected of running a forex company after signing a contract with a commercial bank to use bill payment services as a channel for receiving funds from groups of investors who must register as members on the company’s website. Later, some people participated in trading the currency, which caused significant damage and resulted in massive sums of debt.

The accused denies the charges. The officer then took him to the Economic Crime Suppression Division’s investigator for further legal action.

___

