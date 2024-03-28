Thai Woman Beaten by Austrian Husband, Flees to Temple

CHONBURI – A 53-year-old Thai woman named Ms. Neng has filed a complaint with the Nongprue Police Station in Chonburi Province on March 27, 2024, claiming that she was beaten by her Austrian husband. She has been forced to flee to a temple for safety.

Ms. Neng met her husband while working as a housekeeper in Thailand. They fell in love and have been living together for over 5 years.

However, she says that her husband is a heavy drinker and becomes violent when he is drunk. He has been physically abusing her for the past 5 years, but she has endured it out of love.

The abuse has become increasingly severe in recent months. In December 2023, Ms. Neng was hospitalized with a broken arm after being beaten by her husband. He did not visit her in the hospital and continued to abuse her when she returned home.

After her hospitalization, Mrs. Neng continued to do the housework and took care of her husband while her arm was not yet fully healed. When she skipped housework to rest, her husband would yell at her. When she couldn’t take it anymore, she fled to her hometown in Surin Province.

On March 10, 2024, Ms. Neng returned home in Chonburi after her husband begged for forgiveness. However, he immediately beat her again, this time hitting her in the ear so hard that she could not hear. She fled the house and took refuge in a temple.

The acting abbot of the temple, Phra Khru Samuwirach Jareonphon, contacted the media and asked for help. Ms. Neng was then taken to the Government House Complaint Center for assistance.