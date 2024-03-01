Apartment Owner Asks Pattaya Officials to Regulate Loud Bars

CHONBURI – A business owner of an apartment in Soi Wat Bunkanchanaram, Village No. 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, complained to the media that surrounding beer bar operators were playing music so loudly that it disturbed her guests. They are unable to sleep at night, posing serious problems for her business.

Kanchana Brusa, the apartment’s owner, stated that she moved from abroad during the pandemic and spent tens of millions of baht to buy a building and renovate it into a rental apartment. She had no idea the nearby buildings were nightclubs. Until the economy has recovered, beer bars have reopened for business and are constantly playing loud music.

Advertisement

She stated that there are around seven bars, each playing conflicting music. The noise was so loud that it caused the apartment’s mirrors to tremble to the rhythm of the music, causing problems and even disturbing the residents, and her apartment was seriously affected.

Initially she made friends with surrounding beer bar operators to find the way to live together. But in the end, the relationship didn’t improve. The beer bars are playing loud music to disturb theie guests.

As a result, she decided to use the law by asking officials to organise and rectify things. She had complained to the Damrongtham Centre three times, but there had been no progress and no clear resolution.

Furthermore, when beer proprietors host gatherings with loud music at night, she called the police emergency number (191) multiple times. When police patrols arrived to investigate, the bars turned off the music, but when the officers left, they resumed playing it again. It is as if nothing happened.

Kanchana displayed CCTV footage from one incident in which the music was so loud that the guest’s children screamed. Some customers developed headaches and vomited because they couldn’t sleep. Some individuals requested refunds after staying for less than a day.

Advertisement

She stated she had requested technicians to replace the window glasses and add two layers of soundproofing panels, but it had no effect; the noise was still loud enough to shake the room’s windows as before.

“I’d want to appeal to the relevant agencies; the police, government personnel, and Pattaya administrators stepped in to help regulate and control loud music that disturbs neighbours. So that all kinds of enterprises surrounding us can coexist happily,” she stated.

The beer bar owners gathered in the presence of the media to explain that they had previously met to address the issue of loud noises and were ready to follow the law. They also want the owners of the apartment to talk and work out a solution because they both need to make a living.