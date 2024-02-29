Thailand Records Indonesian Woman Who Made Up Story

BANGKOK – The police spokesman, Pol. Lt. Gen. Cherngron Rimpadee, said that an Indonesian TikTok user made up a viral story about a ruined honeymoon after her husband was allegedly turned away and deported by Thai immigration police because he had no cash on him.

As a result, the Immigration Bureau recorded this woman’s behaviour in the APPS notification system to monitor future travel to Thailand.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Cherngron mentioned that CCTV footage at Don Mueang Airport showed the woman, known as TikTok user Herjastipbkk, traveling alone to Bangkok in January. She did not attempt to hand her husband cash before he was allegedly rejected.

The police spokesman suspected that the woman was seeking more social media followers, as she sells goods online and has visited Thailand frequently.

As the Indonesian Embassy recently cautioned Indonesians to carry cash when traveling to Thailand, Mrs. Devi Lestari, Advisor to the Ambassador and Head of Protocol and Consulate of Indonesia, along with embassy delegates, was invited on February 28, 2024 to hear the investigation after the TikTok clip went viral, negatively impacting Thai tourism.

The Deputy Director General of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr. Nithi Seepae, was also invited to the meeting as the incident has implications for the visa waiver policy and the government’s efforts to boost tourism.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Cherngron explained and presented evidence at the meeting, indicating that Thai Immigration Police conduct a thorough examination of tourists who may enter the country to work illegally. They primarily focus on travel plans and accommodation reservations, with the availability of cash being just one factor. This is because many tourists now use credit cards and e-payment systems.

Therefore, the assertion that insufficient cash would lead to refusal of entry is not correct. In addition, most foreigners who are denied entry have no travel plans, no hotel reservations, and some even use fake hotel reservation receipts to deceive immigration officials.

It has been found that many Indonesians have been enticed to fly to Thailand to cross the border to neighboring countries as couriers, posing a risk of human trafficking. In the past, the Indonesian Embassy has thanked the Don Mueang Airport Immigration Police for always checking Indonesian citizens and emphasized that the Thai Immigration Police are always ready to welcome Indonesian tourists.

