Four Indonesians Steal $8,700 from A Japanese Tourist in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Thonglor Police Station’s officers arrested four Indonesian men—Mr. Jaya Abidi, 61; Mr. Irsandi, 58; Mr. Suhenda, 41; and Mr. Iwan Susanto, 50—on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery after stealing money from a Japanese visitor.

Police arrested the suspects based on CCTV evidence showing they were conspiring to steal money from Mr. Yoshimune Yoshida. The Japanese visitor reported the theft of about 8,700 US dollars (about 310,000 Thai baht) from the Value Plus exchange office on the G floor of EmQuartier shopping mall on Sukhumvit Road on January 24.

After checking CCTV footage from the Value Plus Exchange shop and the mall where the victim shopped, the four suspects were identified. They approached the Japanese tourist from various directions, took his belongings without his awareness, and left the mall in a pink cab.

Police followed the suspects’ trail on CCTV footage and found that the group got out of the cab at Soi Ekamai and later boarded a green-and-yellow cab towards Rama 9 before stopping in front of the Buddy Place Hotel at Ramkhamhaeng Soi 81/4, where they were arrested in front of the hotel’s lobby.

When the staff were questioned, it emerged that the criminal group consisted of Indonesians who had rented three hotel rooms for daily stays. The police then conducted a search, collected evidence and requested the arrest of the suspected group for conspiracy to commit robbery, with all individuals making statements during the course of the investigation.

The investigation revealed that all the suspects had traveled from Indonesia to commit the robbery. They targeted the victim by deceiving him while he had money in a backpack. After the crime, they divided the stolen money among themselves and transferred it to their families in Indonesia.

