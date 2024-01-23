A Man Fleeing Indonesia To Stay at Thai Luxury Home Is Arrested

NONTHABURI – On January 23, Immigration Police officers stated the arrest of Mr. Paul, a 39-year-old Indonesian nationality, who was wanted by the Republic of Indonesia.

He had committed a fraud crime by duping the victim into investing in Forex, causing a loss of around 320 million baht (or 9 million USD), and then fleeing to Thailand.

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commander of the Immigration Bureau, Mr Paul is married to a Thai woman. He purchased a luxurious house costing about 8 million baht in a village in Bang Yai District, Nonthaburi Province, under his wife’s identity as the buyer and owner. The officials then asked the Nonthaburi District Court for permission to obtain a search warrant for this house.

Mr. Paul subsequently discovered cash in Singapore dollars and other assets worth around 2 million baht in a safe in the bedroom. As a result, they confiscated evidence for inspection.

In addition, data in the information technology system revealed that Mr. Paul had overstayed in Thailand for more than two years and was on Interpol Red Notice list, to which Mr. Paul confessed that he had committed a crime in the currency case.

The immigration officers then work with the Police Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Thailand. They will proceed with deportation to Indonesia for prosecution.

