Srettha Meets Land Bridge Protesters; One Asks, “Is the Sea Beautiful?”

RANONG – After conducting several roadshows abroad to attract foreign investors for the Land Bridge project worth one trillion baht, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin encountered local residents opposing the project during his visit to the Cabinet meeting in Ranong on January 22-23, 2024.

Even though it is still unclear how much these differing opinions will affect the decision on the project, it clearly shows the contrast between the elected government and the military government that had been in power for nine years.

Not only did the prime minister not avoid the issue, he also held hands with a protester named Tom Sinsuwan, who represents the local Thai diaspora in Ratchakrud district where the project is planned. She told Srettha on Monday, “I want to hold your hand because you are a good person,” before asking, “Is the sea beautiful? Can we postpone the project?”

That simple question referred to residents’ concerns about the environment and their way of life in the community.

On January 23, Srettha also traveled to Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University’s education center for a meeting with groups opposed to the Land Bridge. These people came from Lang Suan and Phato districts, Chumphon province, and Mueang district, Ranong.

The representatives of the opposing faction acknowledged the Prime Minister’s commitment to the administration of the country and the importance of the fact that this government had emerged from an election. They said they were in favor of various policies of the government, but expressed concern about the significant impact of the Land Bridge project on the way of life of local residents. They urged the government to thoroughly study and standardize the impact of the project.

The group proposed the formation of a project evaluation committee comprising local community representatives, scientists, politicians and relevant government officials to address conflicts and find solutions.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the assessment of the project would be comprehensive, independent and involve the public, especially local residents. He emphasized the need to clarify the objectives of the project through explanatory documents.

He said: “This government wants to boost the economy in the southern region, not only with the Land Bridge project, but also with continuous efforts, starting with the construction of the airport in the Andaman Sea, the release of the Fisheries Act to support small-scale fishermen and the promotion of soft power in areas such as food, culture and sports.”

The Land Bridge project aims to build an economic bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea. This makes it the country’s first mega-project in 20 years, since the construction of Suvarnabhumi Airport, to which there were long standing objections before it was launched.

“It is normal that megaprojects have to listen to the opinion of the public, whether they agree or disagree. But what we have achieved over the last 20 years with Suvarnabhumi Airport has been invaluable and has made us a major tourism hub and arguably the best tourist destination in the world. Without such projects, we would not have reached this point,” said the Prime Minister.

Chai Wacharonke, the government spokesman, explained that the Land Bridge project is in the showcase phase and has already been presented three times at events such as APEC in San Francisco, California, USA, Tokyo, Japan, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. One interested company is Dubai Port World, which will send representatives to inspect the area in February.

_____

