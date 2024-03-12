PM Srettha Defends His Foreign Trip to Promote Thailand

CANNES – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin acknowledged that his foreign trip was connecting Thailand to the world and the world to Thailand in order to be more open to foreigners and see Thailand from a different perspective, despite criticism from senators and opposition members for visiting too many foreign countries and wasting money.

He recently visited Melbourne for the ASEAN-Australia Summit. From there, he travelled to Berlin, Germany, and then Paris, meeting with many leading companies’ executives. He ended his French trip in Cannes and returned to Berlin before flying back to Bangkok on March 13.

Every time he meets with leaders from European countries, whether in Thailand or abroad, he will ask for their support in considering the free-visa proposal for Thai passport holders visiting the Schengen Zone, including in this Europe trip for bilateral talks with France and Germany.

He told the press while in Paris on Monday that France supports free-visa proposal as the breakthrough may be achieved by the end of next year. The PM also said it should take a year and a half for the Thai-EU FTA to conclude.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the highlight of the press conference between Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic and Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha at Élysée Palace on March 11, 2024.

Prime Minister Srettha thanked President Macron for his warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his first official visit to Europe. Thailand and France have similar visions and standpoints of promoting democracy, sustainability, peace and stability as well as strong economic goals.

On this occasion, both sides discussed cooperation in various areas many of which France could support Thailand’s vision as a global industrial hub in 8 sectors such as business matching in sectors of mutual interest, enhancing cooperation in defence, clean energy, aviation and space technology.

On the policy to promote Thailand’s Future Mobility Hub, the Prime Minister wishes to see an increased investment from French automotive producers of electric engines and batteries. In addition, the Prime Minister invited France to invest in transportation system in Thailand and expressed interest in French clean energy technology.

In the high-end fashion sector, where France has outstanding expertise, Thailand would like to see more showcased works from young Thai designers.

In addition, both sides discussed the Thailand-EU FTA, which is an important tool to increase volume of trade in goods and services between France and Thailand, visa exemption for Thai ordinary passport holders in the Schengen area, as well as Thailand’s application for membership of the OECD.