The 16th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony Returns to Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, the Ministry of Fine Arts, the Association of Thai Self-Defence Martial Arts Institutes, and the World Muay Thai Federation, has organised the 16th Muay Thai Festival. The event will take place on March 16 and 17, 2024, from 16:00 to 21:00, at Wat Mahathat and Wat Langkha Khao in Ayutthaya Historical Park.

Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkij, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, said that the event is highly anticipated by both Thais and foreigners who are passionate about Muay Thai. This year marks the 16th time of the ceremony after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event aims to showcase the core identity of Muay Thai training and share the beauty of Thai martial arts.

The “Wai Kru” ritual is the first thing that all Muay Thai fighters must learn and practice. It is a way of paying respect to their teachers and ancestors, and it instills a sense of discipline and humility in the fighters. The ceremony also helps foreign learners understand the importance of the Wai Kru ritual and encourages them to “once in their Muay Thai journey, come to Thailand to participate in the Wai Kru ceremony.”

In the past, the top five countries with the most foreign Muay Thai fighters participating in the event were Brazil, Afghanistan, France, India, and China. TAT believes that by bringing back this event, it will continue to receive a positive response from Muay Thai enthusiasts worldwide.

Ms. Duangduean Sodsaengchan, Director of the Tourism and Sports Office of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, representing the province, said that this year, the event is expected to attract no less than 500 Muay Thai fighters and generate approximately 12.25 million baht in revenue for the local economy during the event period.

One of the main highlights of the event is the Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony on 17 March 2024, which will gather Thai and foreign Muay Thai fighters to participate in the Mongkhon (headband) blessing ceremony by Muay Thai grandmasters and perform the Wai Kru dance.

The dance leaders will be: Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Khuan U Ayutthaya Fight Gym, and Yodlekpetch A. Achariya

The event will also feature an exhibition of Muay Thai knowledge, demonstrations of handicrafts related to Thai martial arts such as Sak Yant tattooing, Yantra writing and Aranyik swordsmithing, Muay Boran (ancient Muay Thai) training demonstrations (Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Tha Sao and Muay Lopburi), cultural performances and traditional folk activities.

Visitors can also shop, eat and indulge in Ayutthaya’s local foods at the retro market. There are also stalls from renowned Muay Thai schools and vendors selling Muay Thai related products.

