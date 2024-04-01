Foreign Tourists Visit Thailand More Than Expected in the First 3 Months

BANGKOK – Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects total tourism revenue to exceed 3.5 trillion baht and aims to attract over 36 million international tourists in 2024, with a focus on online marketing to reach international audiences.

Ms.Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, stated that Thailand welcomed 9.37 million international tourists in the first three months of this year, exceeding expectations. The increase was driven by tourists from China, Malaysia, Russia, and European countries.

As a result, TAT projects that the number of international tourists for the entire year will exceed 36 million. Total revenue of over 3.5 trillion baht is expected in 2024, including 1.92 trillion baht from international tourists and 1.08 trillion baht from domestic tourism. The generation of revenue is considered more important than the number of tourists.

The government has set itself the goal of positioning Thailand as a tourism center in order to sustainably promote economic growth in all dimensions. The focus is on promoting quality tourism in the main and secondary cities through “soft power”, such as food, culture, festivals, concerts, art exhibitions, films, sports and martial arts.

In 2024, the TAT will focus on revitalizing tourism demand and supply, with the core principle of building a new ecosystem that is valuable, balanced and sustainable. It will also strengthen the immunity and increase the stability of the tourism sector to move towards truly high-quality and sustainable tourism.

This includes attracting high-spending tourists, developing the supply chain together with industry partners to be ready for quality tourists, and distributing income fairly and widely at the grassroots level.

The TAT has launched a project called “365 Days of Wonders in Secondary Cities” to promote tourism in secondary cities until 2024. It will work with the public and private sectors to organize campaigns and activities to promote tourism in secondary cities.

The project will showcase Thai products and tourism based on the concept of soft power and reflect the unique identities of each secondary town across the country to attract tourists to visit throughout the year.

It is estimated that income from secondary tourism in cities will increase by 10-15 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. This will lead to income distribution to tourism communities, boost the economic cycle in each province and contribute to the overall economic growth of the country, leading to sustainable tourism in the future.

In addition, there is a new tourism trend called “Digital Nomad,” which refers to a group of people who travel and work at the same time, anywhere, anytime, using digital technology. This trend is gaining popularity worldwide.

