2 Tour Operators Ordered Close Over Use of Thai Nominees

BANGKOK — Two tour operators were ordered shut down on suspicion of acting as nominees for foreign businesses, tourism authorities said Thursday.

Jaturon Phakdeewanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, said the department, which regulates tourism businesses in Thailand, revoked the licenses of Chang Long Travel and Sen Zhou Xing Tour after it was found that they made changes in the shareholder structure that were against the requirements to operate a tourism business.

Both companies have their registered offices in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

Under the law, operating a tourism business is restricted under the Foreign Business Act and therefore the Thai partners must hold more than 51 percent of the shares. At least half of the directors must also be of Thai nationals.

Jaturon said the crackdown on foreign businesses is the latest effort to improve the image of Thai tourism.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to pursue further legal actions against both companies, he said.