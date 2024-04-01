AOT Raises Passenger Service Charge To Improve Efficiency

BANGKOK – The Airports of Thailand, or AOT has started increasing its passenger service charge (PSC) for international passengers on April 1, 2024, from 700 Baht per person to 730 Baht per person and for domestic passengers from 100 Baht per person to 130 Baht per person.

Dr. Kerati Kijmanawat, President of AOT, said on Monday that AOT has brought the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) into use at its six international airports under its supervision, namely Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae-Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Hat Yai International Airport.

The use of CUPPS is aimed at enhancing service efficiency and facilitating passengers to use airport services with convenience, rapidity and safety. The aforesaid use of the system is in accordance with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT)’s Resolution and CUPPS into use at public airports. That policy aimed to develop their operations in terms of modernity and potential in parallel to international standard.

At present, the system consists of three sub-systems:

(1) Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE), which helps enhance services at check-in counters and provides passengers with international standards.

(2) Common Use Self Service (CUSS), which reduces passengers’ waiting time at the check-in area as well as enabling them to check in 6–12 hours in advance before departure (depending on the conditions of each airline

(3) Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD), which helps passengers load baggage on their own.

Bringing CUSS into service has caused AOT to incur additional service rates.