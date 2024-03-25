Thai Officers Catch a Nigerian Swallowing 69 Cocaine Lumps

SUVARNABHUMI – On March 25, 2024, Customs officers working with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) identified a male passenger of Nigerian nationality traveling from Doha, Qatar to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand.

Advertisement

Upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the suspect exhibited suspicious behavior and was subsequently subjected to a thorough check. Sixty-nine cocaine lumps with a total weight of 1,390 grams and a value of 4,170,000 baht were found in his body. The arresting officers documented the seizure and handed the suspect over to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further prosecution.

Mr. Thirach Attanawanich, Director General of Customs, stated that in line with the government’s strict anti-drug policy, he has directed officials to step up their vigilance in monitoring all channels for drug smuggling.

As a result, during fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023–March 25, 2024), the Customs Department recorded 74 drug seizures totaling approximately 412.86 million baht. In comparison, there were 185 arrests totaling 1.17 billion baht in fiscal year 2023 (October 1, 2022–September 30, 2023).