Thai Immigration Prepares for Songkran Festival

BANGKOK – Immigration Bureau 2 (IB2) has outlined five key measures to facilitate tourists and ensure security during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau, has instructed IB2 to strictly follow five measures. He has also ordered the IB2 commander and all levels of supervisors to closely monitor the situation, especially during peak flight hours.

The measures are: 1. Personnel: IB2 will mobilize additional personnel from various immigration checkpoints to support major airports such as Suvarnabhumi and Phuket. More than 100 officers will be deployed for passport checks. Officers have also been asked not to take leave during this period.

2. Streamlining the procedures: Immigration Bureau 2 has reduced unnecessary procedures such as face and fingerprint scanning for Thai nationals, boarding pass scanning and passport stamping for foreigners through the automatic departure channel. These changes are aimed at reducing the processing time from 45 seconds to 20 seconds per person.

3. Technology: Technical officers from the Immigration Technology Center will be on standby to monitor the immigration system and prevent any disruptions.

4. Security: IB2’s intelligence service will coordinate with security authorities to prevent potential threats such as criminals and people from conflict countries who may try to enter the country during this period.

5. Working with agencies: Immigration Bureau 2 will work closely with airlines to manage emergency situations such as flight cancellations. Procedures for handling such situations have been established in advance. IB2 will also assist passengers who require priority handling, such as the disabled and young children.