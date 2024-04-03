Austrian Man Attacks Phuket Cab Driver Who Disallows Smoking

PHUKET – The Thalang Police Station in Phuket Province notified officers on April 3 that a tourist had attacked a cab driver in front of the Thep Kasattri Subdistrict Municipality Office. They went to Thep Kasattri Road, Thep Kasattri Subdistrict, Thalang District, and discovered a taxi that had collided with a red MG. The police then transported the three individuals to the police station for questioning.

Mr. Wutthiporn, a taxi driver, said that while driving Mr. Gernot, an Austrian, from Phuket Airport to the Chalong Subdistrict, Mr. Gernot smoked cigarettes inside the car. So he barred him from smoking. This made the foreign passenger unsatisfied.

When the car reached in front of the Thepkrasattri Subdistrict Municipality Office, Mr. Gernot crossed from the back passenger seat to the front seat and locked Mr. Wutthiporn’s neck until the cab driver, unable to control the taxi, collided with Thanongsak’s red MG car, causing damage. At this point, Wutthiporn opened the door and requested assistance. Witnesses helped in notifying the police.

The investigating officer then questioned Mr. Gernot. He admitted his wrongdoing and agreed to reimburse Mr. Wutthiporn and Mr. Thanongsak. The police then stated that they will file a complaint in court on April 4 for assault and injury to a cab driver under Section 291, which carries a punishment of one month in prison and a fine of no more than 10,000 baht.

Mr. Thanongsak stated that he was fine after Mr. Gernot provided compensation for the damages. He spoke with Mr. Gernot, who appeared to understand the situation. He believed Mr. Gernot had done something improper while drunk. But when he was sober, he smiled and snapped photos as if nothing had occurred.

Since September 1, 2016, the Department of Land Transport has designated taxis as non-smoking areas. The vehicle restricts smoking for both drivers and passengers. The car must have a “No Smoking Zone” sticker on its front console. If someone violates it, they will be fined no more than 2,000 baht.

