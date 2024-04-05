A German Overstayer Arrested With Axe Threat to Phuket Police

PHUKET – Police officers from Phuket’s Chalong Police Station received a report of a foreign man frequently using knives and an axe to threaten neighbours and the public in Soi Naya, Village No. 1, Rawai Subdistrict, Chalong District, who is deemed dangerous to society and the general public. So they went to inspect on April 5.

When the authorities came, this man made threats to them before rushing into the house, closing and locking the door. Then he used a weapon to threaten the officers, throwing objects outside the house. He further vowed that if anyone entered, he would fight till his death.

According to the investigation, Georg, a 64-year-old foreign man from Frensdorf, listed his nationality as Deutsch or German on his passport. He had overstayed in Thailand for over 500 days.

The police then worked together to prepare how to handle the event with the help of several parties, including the Chalong Police Station, Phuket Province, Tourist Police, Phuket Province’s Immigration Division, and community leaders, while the Phuket Provincial Court issued a search warrant.

Advertisement

The police attempted to communicate with the foreigner but failed. He was insane, wielding an axe and shouting at everyone to fight. The officers then took him into custody, according to police tactics.

The search and arrest results brought relief to the locals and local community leaders because this foreigner was frequently causing trouble. Previously, when officials arrived to investigate, he fled and entered the house.