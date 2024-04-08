Foreign Female Tourist Causes Trouble at Phuket Hotel in Rawai

PHUKET – A hotel in Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, was forced to evict a foreign tourist after she caused a disturbance and disturbed other guests.

The tourist, a 30-year-old Ukrainian-born woman with Portuguese nationality named Nadiya, has a history of causing problems. at the hotel. Recently, she threatened a cab driver with a knife and refused to pay the fare. The driver pressed charges and Nadiya was arrested.

After being released from court, Nadiya returned to the hotel in Rawai with her belongings and a small dog. She took over a sofa in the lobby and began sleeping, eating and smoking marijuana there.

Witnesses reported that Nadiya also refused to pay for a cab ride to the hotel and that she was seen entering other guests’ rooms and climbing onto their balconies. This behavior angered many guests, and some of them canceled their reservations.

The hotel owner posted a message on social media asking for help, saying, “What can we do about this? We’ve already contacted the local police and the tourist police, but nothing has changed.”

On April 7, hotel staff gave Nadiya an ultimatum to leave the hotel. She left the hotel and spoke to a foreign man about her belongings, which the hotel had previously collected. Nadiya then asked the hotel staff for her belongings and left with the man.

Before leaving, Nadiya gave the hotel staff a phone number, claiming it was her brother’s number. She said, “If I’m not alive tomorrow, call my brother.” The staff are unsure whether Nadiya will return to the hotel and are asking the police to help resolve the situation.