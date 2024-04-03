As Crimes Rise, Phuket Court Reopens Tourist Case Division

PHUKET – Phuket Provincial Court has reopened its Tourist Case Division to provide justice for tourists and build confidence in the justice system when cases arise in Phuket.

Mr. Kriangsak Rotphanchu, Acting Chief Judge of Phuket Provincial Court, said that Phuket’s tourism industry attracts a large number of both Thai and foreign tourists. This has led to an increase in criminal cases where tourists are victims or suspects. These cases, whether criminal, civil, or consumer-related, have been reported in the media from time to time.

The Tourist Case Division aims to provide justice for tourists when disputes arise, both criminal and civil. It also works with relevant agencies to help tourists receive legal protection and ensure that perpetrators are punished.

Phuket Provincial Court first opened the Tourist Case Division on 24 September 2017. However, it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The division has now been reopened to drive forward the work of handling tourist cases and to build confidence in the justice system when cases arise in Phuket.

The division works in collaboration with the following agencies: Phuket Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office, Phuket Provincial Police Command, Tourist Police Division, Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office, and Consulates of various countries.

The duties of the Phuket Provincial Court Tourist Affairs Department include: Advising and assisting tourists in filing complaints in consumer cases and scheduling hearings to ensure that cases go to arbitration within 24 hours and can proceed to the conclusion of the case.

The department will also take evidence from tourists in advance, coordinate with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Attorney General’s Office to expedite the appearance of defendants in court, serve subpoenas and copies of court proceedings on businesses, and notify them of court dates or orders by telephone, fax, email or other information technology means.

It will coordinate with interpreters and mediators who need to work outside regular office hours and provide assistance and advice to tourists who need to designate a representative of a government agency as their proxy to follow up on the case when they need to return home.

