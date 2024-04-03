Toy Expo 2024 Features the Works of 20 Hong Kong Designers

BANGKOK – Hong Kong Pavilion, under the brand of Hong Kong Art Toy Story, will return to Thailand Toy Expo (TTE), Southeast Asia’s premier toy fair, in April 2024.

Original art toys by 20 Hong Kong designers will be showcased in the pavilion, offering

a unique and captivating experience for collectors and art toy, enthusiasts in Thailand and the ASEAN region.

Organised by Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, Hong Kong Art Toy Story aims to collectively promote Hong Kong’s original art toys under a distinctive branding.

By setting up exhibitions in overseas countries and Hong Kong Pavilion at TTE, the project showcases the creativity and achievements of Hong Kong’s original art toys, helping the designers explore more business opportunities in new markets with potential.

The Hong Kong Pavilion to be set up at the Dazzle Zone of CentralWorld, Bangkok during the TTE 2024 from 4 to 7 April is entitled " New Fairy Tale&TTE is one of the largest toy fairs in Asia, bringing 150 exhibitors and more than 300,000 buyers every year to the four-day exhibition.

Through the Hong Kong Pavilion at TTE, the exhibiting Hong Kong 20 designers are not only able to display and sell their recent works of original art toy, but also explore cooperation opportunities and increase exposure in overseas markets.

The Hong Kong Pavilion at TTE 2024 will be a vibrant showcase featuring a diverse selection of original art toys by three established and 17 emerging Hong Kong designers. The established designers are Rainbo, Ryan Lee and Winson Ma, while the emerging ones are Aaron Lau, Anna Chan, Cheng Ki KI, Felix Ip , Gilbert Yam, Gino Lai, Joseph Tang, Keith Li, Leo Pak, LeonLollipop, Leung Kwok Kin, Lock Lai, Mickey Mic, Ricky Chan, Sunny Tam, Tomm Wong and Tony Leung.

Attend Hong Kong Pavilion at TTE 2024

Date: April 4-7, 2024

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Venue: Dazzle Zone, CentralWorld, Bangkok, Thailand

Admission: Free admission

Schedule of extended activities by exhibiting Hong Kong designers are as follows:

6 April 2024 13.30 – 13.45

6 April 2024 13.45 – 14.00

7 April 2024 12.30 – 12.45

7 April 2024 12.45 – 13.00

More information on artists and their works can be founded at www.hkarttoystory.com