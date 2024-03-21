Hong Kong Tour Guide Arrested for Illegal Phuket Running Tour

PHUKET – Phuket tourism police officials conducted an inspection of Khao Nakkerd Buddhist Park, also known as Wat Phra Yai, in Karon Subdistrict after receiving reports that unlawful tours and guides are transporting Hong Kong and Chinese tourists to this temple.

During the inspection on Tuesday, they discovered Mr. Wong Tsz Kin, a 31-year-old Hong Kong national, escorting Hong Kong tourists on a temple tour. He presented the temple’s history and introduced various surrounding sights, much like a tourist guide. When the officers looked for a tour guide licence, he didn’t have one, so he was taken to the Tourist Police Office in Mueang Phuket District for questioning.

The investigation revealed that Wong had sold tour packages to Chinese tourists online. When they arrived, he took them to the location and served as their tour guide, showing them around the island’s main attractions.

A Hong Kong man was detained and charged with allegedly running a tour company and working as a tour guide without a licence, illegally operating a tour company, and working as a foreign citizen without a work permit. They later took him to the Karon police station for legal proceedings.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed foreigners that the profession of a tour guide is protected under Thai law and only allows Thai nationals to work in the Kingdom.

Tour guides without a license or a company operating during a license suspension shall be punished by imprisonment for 2 years or a fine of not more than THB 500,000 or both.

