40 Occupations in Thailand Restricted; Foreigner Hiring Prohibited

The Ministry of Labor specifies 40 occupations prohibited for foreigners, with 27 completely restricted and 13 permitted with conditions, divided into 4 categories.

As Thailand faces a significant influx of foreign labor, including from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, to address the labor shortage in occupations that Thai people are less inclined to pursue.

Category 1: 27 Occupations Completely Restricted for Foreigners

1. Wood carving

2. Motorcycle driving, excluding forklift operation

3. Auction

4. Gem cutting/polishing

5. Hairdressing/beauty salon services

6. Hand-weaving fabrics

7. Loom weaving or manufacturing using straw, bamboo, chicken feathers, yarn, etc.

8. Handmade paper production

9. Traditional lacquer making

10. Thai traditional musical instrument making

11. Thai niello making

12.Gold/silver/platinum smithing

13. Stone carving

14. Thai doll making

15. Alms bowl making

16. Hand-woven silk fabric production

17. Buddha statue making

18. Paper/fabric umbrella making

19. Agent/broker services

20. Thai massage

21. Cigarette rolling

22. Guide services

23. Street selling

24. Thai alphabets arranging services

25. Silk thread spinning

26. Secretarial services

27. Legal services

Category 2: Occupations Allowed for Foreigners as per Agreements with Specific Countries

Foreigners may work in certain occupations governed by agreements between Thailand and certain countries and subject to the provisions of Thai laws. There are 3 professions in this category: 1. profession of accountant, 2. profession of engineer, 3. profession of architect.

Category 3: Skilled or Semi-Skilled Work with Conditions for Foreigners

Foreigners can only work in skilled or semi-skilled occupations if they are employed by the employer. There are 8 occupations in this category: 1. agriculture, 2. masonry/carpentry/construction, 3. mattress making, 4. knife making, 5. shoe making, 6.

Category 4: Skilled Work Allowed for Foreigners with Employer Authorization and Entry as per MOU

Foreigners can work in skilled occupations with the approval of the employer and enter the Kingdom of Thailand under the Agreement between the Government of Thailand and Foreign Governments (MoU) on the Admission of Foreign Workers under the Immigration Laws. There are 2 occupations in this category: 1. sculptor, 2. retail salesperson.

Penalties for Violations

The Ministry of Labor urges employers and foreign workers to strictly comply with the law. If violations are found, employers who hire foreign workers without work permits or use them for unauthorized work face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per foreign worker employed.

Repeated violations could result in imprisonment of up to 1 year or fines of 50,000 to 200,000 baht, or both, as well as a ban on hiring foreign workers for a period of 3 years. Foreign workers who work without a work permit or engage in unauthorized activities face fines of between 5,000 and 50,000 baht and may be deported.

