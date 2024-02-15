Thai Government Allocates 50 Million Baht for Foreign Tourists in Accidents

BANGKOK – Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Tourism and Sports, revealed that Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has approved in principle the use of a budget of 50 million baht from the Emergency and Necessary Expenditure Reserve Fund to help and compensate foreign tourists who have accidents in Thailand between 1 January 1 to August, 31, 2024.

The scheme excludes incidents caused by their own negligence, wrongdoing, or risky behavior.

In the event of death, compensation is up to 1 million baht. In the event of permanent loss of limbs, eyes or permanent disability, the lump sum compensation is 300,000 baht.

Medical expenses are reimbursed up to 500,000 baht. To apply, one must have a passport with a tourist visa and not be working or earning an income in Thailand. Applications can be submitted to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, provincial tourism and sports offices, tourist information centers at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, by post or by email.

The policy of charging foreign tourists a “landing fee” of 300 baht per person for air travel and 150 baht per person for land and sea travel has not been abolished. However, it is currently not levied as the market for foreign tourists is still recovering.

“The tourism sector is a key engine for generating income for the Thai economy. Therefore, we want to stimulate foreign tourists to travel and spend money back to normal levels before anything else. Because this will help create jobs and generate income for Thai people as well,” the minister said.

The government has set a target for 2024 to generate 3.5 trillion baht in revenue from 35 million foreign tourists and 205 million domestic tourists. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has emphasized the importance of taking care of foreign tourists, both in terms of convenience and safety, in order to create a positive impression throughout their trip to Thailand.

Dr. Atchariya Phaengma, secretary general of the National Institute of Emergency Medicine, said the institute has proposed the establishment of an emergency medical center for tourists to provide assistance to tourists in case of emergency illness. The center will work in collaboration with the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC).

If a tourist has an accident or emergency illness, they can contact the TAC at 1155, the Tourist Police at 1155 or 1669.

The tourist’s eligibility is checked and they are taken to a hospital for treatment. This ensures that they receive fast and high-quality emergency medical care. It also promotes the development of an efficient and standardized medical emergency system at national and international level, which is of great benefit to tourists.

