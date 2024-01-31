A Car Carrying 5 Spanish Tourists To Suvarnabhumi Airport Is Hit

SAMUT SONGKHRAM – A pickup truck hit a car carrying five Spanish tourists on its way to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday. Fortunately, they did not suffer significant injuries and were able to board.

Police investigators from Mueang Samut Songkhram Police Station and rescue workers investigated a white Toyota Fortuner with Bangkok registration that had collided with an electric pole on the side of the road and was heavily damaged in the front.

The passengers were five Spanish visitors returning from a trip to the Amphawa Floating Market and heading to Suvarnabhumi Airport to go to their home country. One of them, a 30-year-old female passenger, sustained a hip injury and was brought to Somdej Phra Phutthalertla Hospital, along with the driver, Mr. Raiwin Chotiwattsiriworakul, 53.

The pickup truck that smashed into the car was a white four-door Isuzu D-Max registered in Samut Songkhram province. The left front side was totally wrecked. The driver, Mr. Thanaphong Bunsiang, 66, of Mae Klong Subdistrict, Mueang Samut Songkhram District, became dizzy as a result of the incident. He could not respond to the police. Therefore, officers transferred him to the same hospital.

According to CCTV footage from the Ban Prok Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, the pickup truck did a U-turn on Samut Songkhram-Amphawa Road, heading towards Mae Klong, passed the front of a white Toyota Fortuner car coming straight towards Mae Klong, and collided with it. Luckily, there were no significant injuries.

The official arranged for a vehicle to pick up the Spanish tourists and drive them to Suvarnabhumi Airport.