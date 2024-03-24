Phuket Motorcycle Collision Kills Russian-Swedish-Thai

PHUKET – A collision on Phuket Road before 3 a.m. on Sunday killed three individuals riding motorcycles, both Thai and foreigners. There was just one survivor.

Three individuals perished on the scene: Mr. Franz Joseph, a Russian, aged 36; Mr. Magnus Stefan Anderson, a Swedish, aged 52; and Ms. Kanokkan Taphao, a Thai, aged 44, who lived in the neighbourhood. The only survivor, Miss Phattharawarin Phontham, an 18-year-old from Sichon District in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, suffered serious injuries. She was brought to Chalong Hospital.

The motorcycles that collided were a Honda Click in white with a Phuket licence plate and a Yamaha YZF-R1 in blue with a Bangkok licence plate. Moreover, the collision caused damage to two nearby motorcycles.

According to the early investigation, Mr Kristofer, a Russian national, was riding a Honda Click motorcycle. Mr. Kristofer, accompanied by Ms. Phattharawarin, was travelling from Rawai Beach to the Chalong Intersection Roundabout. The vehicle crashed with Mr Magnus’ motorbike, which was carrying Ms Kanokkan on the back.

The police recorded evidence at the scene and notified the embassies of the deceased in both countries.