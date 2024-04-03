BDMS invests in CARIVA for AI-driven personalized diagnosis, streamlining cutting-edge innovation in sustainable healthcare Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, or BDMS announced an investment in CARIVA, Thailand’s forefront medical technology startup company in Southeast Asia as a medical AI developer of Medical Large Language Models (Medical LLMs). This project aims to leverage Thailand’s medical advancement to the next level by bringing artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to help interpret, analyze, and provide relevant information to the lab examination. This AI implementation functions as a medical assistant in analyzing the patients’ conditions to heighten the efficiency of care and is one of BDMS’ Sandbox projects to develop innovations in 5 areas: disease screening and diagnosis, data analysis for service improvement, technology for work process reduction, technology for timely health monitoring, and technology for sustainable medical services. Advertisement This collaborative investment helps raise the bar in preventive healthcare services, personalized medicine, preliminary screening for abnormalities, and data analysis from individual test results for effective and timely treatment, especially prevention from chronic diseases in the future which can be detected and prevented beforehand. BDMS aims to drive cutting-edge health innovation development to allow quick and convenient access to health information which helps improve the quality of life through comprehensive and equitable healthcare. In the past 3 years, BDMS has provided funding to 4 startup companies in Thailand to jointly develop multiple healthcare innovations. Currently, 7 newly developed innovation projects have already been put into practice to help improve medical standards and healthcare services through artificial intelligence innovations used by medical personnel. Dr. Patcharin Boonyarungsun, Vice President of Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Management; Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, revealed that last year BDMS put more than 1,500 million Baht in Serie A level investments, to jointly develop medical and healthcare innovations with Thai startups companies. As a result, BDMS successfully launched projects including the Perceptra Project which uses AI to read x-ray results for medical radiologists, the Mineed Project or a dissolving needle (Microneedle) that helps in the treatment and is not toxic to the body, the OOCA application that was developed for use in online consultations with psychiatrists and psychologists, the “BeDee” application, providing Tele-health, Tele-pharmacy, Tele-medicine service, medical supplies (Health Mall), and health knowledge through curated Health content.

Dr. Patcharin stated that these projects supported by BDMS are part of the Sandbox program aiming to create change in the Healthcare industry by streamlining these AI innovations to help increase efficiency in many aspects of physicians’ work. The development of AI innovation, however, cannot be accomplished alone. As for BDMS, we work hand in hand with the government sector, medical schools, and startup companies to alleviate medical services, with an emphasis on physical and mental health which are both important as we strive to develop sustainable quality of life. “We sincerely hope to be one of the forces that help raise Thai public health standards to further increase the country’s competitiveness,” Dr. Patcharin concluded.CARIVA’s Medical LLMs under the name PreceptorAI is a medical chatbot on the LINE application that has been in service since April 2023, acting as a consultant and decision-making assistant for medical personnel. Mr. Siwadon Matayakun, the co-founder of CARIVA (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said that from the beginning, CARIVA has continued to expand the innovation of medical artificial intelligence to be an assistant for medical personnel, such as ‘Lab Interpretation Solution’, ‘ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition,)’ recording and validating real-time medical order data using automatic speech recognition technology which helps record medical information more accurately and quickly.