First Pet Healthcare Expo Offers Free Check-ups & Vaccinations

BANGKOK – Matichon Public Company Limited, in collaboration with partner organizations, has announced the launch of ‘Pet Healthcare 2024, the first ever Pet Healthcare Expo in Thailand’ to be held from March 28-31, 2024 at MCC Hall, The Mall Bangkapi, Bangkok.

The event will feature free pet health checks conducted by leading Thai veterinarians from Kasetsart College, Chulalongkorn College and Mahidol College, as well as seminars, workshops, pet product shopping, celebrity pet appearances and a special campaign to support sick animals.

Parnbua Boonparn, Managing Director of Matichon Public Company Limited, explained at the press conference on 14 March that the company has been promoting health activities for humans for 15 years and now wants to include pets in its offerings. This event aims to cater to the growing trend of pet ownership, especially among the elderly and the Double Income No Kids (DINKs) society. These days, it’s all about being pet friendly and treating pets like family members.

Udom Chanprapaiphat, Director of Livestock Standards Group, Department of Livestock Development, added that the Pet Healthcare Expo will have experts on hand to advise on pet food choices and provide opportunities for those interested in a career in this field.

“When it comes to choosing pet food, it’s important to understand that dogs and cats have different nutritional needs at different stages of their lives. In addition, some of the nutrients necessary for cats cannot be synthesized by the body and must therefore be included in the diet. Furthermore, feeding pets the wrong food for their life stage can lead to long-term health problems. It’s also important to follow your veterinarian’s recommendations for combining food and medication and to always read labels carefully before purchasing pet food,” says Udom.

Sittapol Iamvisut, Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Public Health Veterinary Office, emphasized Bangkok’s commitment to animal welfare, which ranges from the registration of pets to the establishment of veterinary clinics. There are currently more than 20 veterinary clinics in operation and efforts are being made to ensure future regulations to prevent the abandonment of pets and control stray animal populations.

“We encourage Bangkok residents to register their pets with the city administration to facilitate microchip implantation. In cases of lost pets, scanning the microchip can help reunite them with their owners. Additionally, our pet control centers accept and care for abandoned animals until they are adopted or reach the end of their lives,” Sittapol explained.

Walasinee Sakcamduang, Dean at Faculty of Veterinary Science, Mahidol University, expressed her perspective as a longtime pet owner, stating that pets are not just companions; they are family members.

“With about 30 years of experience in pet care, I have seen the standards of Thai pet care improve significantly. Sometimes even too much,” said Walasinee.

Chaiyot Thanratana, director of the Animal Hospital at Chulalongkorn College’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, reiterated the current trend of referring to pet owners as ‘pet parents’ and emphasized the importance of providing pets with the best care, including clothing, food and health.

He added: “Just like humans, pets can suffer from various illnesses. While we see the best specialists for our human family members, it is also important to consult general veterinarians for general pet health care.”

Finally, Chaiyot explained the activities planned for the exhibition, stating that this is the first time Matichon is organizing such an event. Key activities include health checks and rabies vaccinations for pets as well as consultations in various specialties such as neurology, ophthalmology, exotic pets and diabetes.