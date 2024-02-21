BDMS Unveils Sustainable Strategy Through Green Healthcare

BANGKOK – Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), as one of the world’s leading healthcare companies, as ranked by the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for conducting sustainable business practices, is steadfastly committed to responsibly delivering its services in alignment with global standards and principles of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

BDMS Innovative Healthcare and BDMS Green Healthcare stand out as two key initiatives that reflect BDMS’s commitment to sustainable development and have already demonstrated tangible results.

Through Innovative Healthcare, BDMS has pioneered groundbreaking approaches leading to improved treatment methods and better patient outcomes. Through our Green Healthcare initiative BDMS has effectively implemented eco-friendly practices and reduced our environmental footprint.

Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, recently unveiled the group’s comprehensive strategies and long-term objectives aimed at continuing to advance BDMS towards long-term sustainability whilst emphasizing the necessity of adopting a forward-looking perspective, spanning over a decade or more, to effectively address the complexities and challenges inherent in sustainable development.

“Reflecting on our journey, the executives and the working team deliberated extensively on the challenge of advancing towards sustainability. The consensus was clear: we cannot afford to remain stagnant; we must forge ahead. Despite the absence of a blueprint for sustainability within the healthcare sector in Thailand, and indeed throughout the broader Asia Pacific region, we are compelled to lead the way,” said Dr. Poramaporn.

This achievement would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of every individual within the organization as well as all of our valued stakeholders.

“We are committed to fostering a collaborative approach rather than issuing top-down directives. Together, over the past three years, we have worked towards our shared goals. With a mission to deliver exceptional service, BDMS has championed innovation to generate fresh societal value while addressing disparities in healthcare access.

Moreover, we have actively promoted environmental stewardship, aiming to lead by example in the healthcare sector’s transition towards a low-carbon society. Our dedication to sustainability extends to meeting the expectations of stakeholders across all sectors. As we look ahead, we are poised to establish a network for sustainable medical business development across the entire supply chain by 2030,” mentioned Dr. Poramaporn.

BDMS has set in place frameworks for operations as well as communications guidelines for affiliated business organizations and business partners to drive activities to develop the businesses sustainably across the three ESG dimensions including:

Economic and Governance dimension

Embracing the transition to a smart hospital, BDMS is committed to leading the way in delivering comprehensive and innovative healthcare services that meet the needs of our customers. This commitment is demonstrated through initiatives such as the development of the BeDee Telehealth platform, facilitating round-the-clock access to immediate medical and healthcare services provided by BDMS medical experts.

This platform aims to enhance accessibility to medical care for all. Pioneering innovation in hip replacement surgery with the introduction of the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA), a technique that preserves muscles and offers significant health benefits to patients.

This innovative approach has resulted in a reduction of treatment duration by over 50 percent, enabling swift recovery. Moreover, comprehensive training programs are offered to disseminate knowledge of these surgical advancements, which have earned recognition from universities in Thailand as well as in over 20 other countries.

Environmental dimension

We established criteria for BDMS Green Healthcare towards achieving Net Zero in 2050. The BDMS Green Healthcare initiative was created to fulfill BDMS’s environmental management obligations and promote greenhouse gas emission reduction across all stakeholders involved in business operations.

It advocates for the ongoing adoption of renewable energy sources. The ultimate objective is to achieve Net Zero emissions by implementing a framework to assess environmentally sustainable practices within the hospital group and BDMS-affiliated agencies. This initiative, now in its third year, encompasses over 50 percent of the business group’s operations.

Social dimension

In our commitment to human resource management, we strive to promote personal well-being and uphold human rights across our entire value chain. Last year, our focus was on fostering equality and eliminating discrimination, particularly within each professional domain, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, to foster unity among our workforces. Furthermore, BDMS recognizes the significance of expanding access to quality healthcare for the Thai population.

One example of this is our social initiative “BDMS Life Saving Training.” This was conducted in collaboration with the Vejdusit Foundation and provided training to over 60,000 individuals nationwide, enhancing life saving skills awareness and accessibility. Secondly we facilitate access to healthcare and education through projects like the “Im-Boon Project,” “Knee Surgery Project for Impoverished Patients,” which has provided over 170 knee surgeries.

Thirdly BDMS supports scholarships for nursing students through the “Vejdusit Project: Planting Seedlings, Creating Nurses,” which has provided more than 102 scholarships to-date.