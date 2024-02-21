A Dutchman, 72, Died Suspiciously in a Pattaya Condo

PATTAYA – On February 21, Pattaya Police investigators kept investigating the discovery of the death of Ronald, a 72-year-old Dutchman, in the Grande Caribbean Condo room on Thapaya Road, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, on Tuesday evening, February 20.

The body wore no clothing lying face down in front of the entrance to the room facing the bathroom. There is a hole in the throat that appears to be caused by a sharp item. Authorities are still unsure whether he was stabbed or received medical treatment. They are awaiting the results of the forensic autopsy.

According to CCTV footage, Mr.Ronald entered the room on February 16. and has not left the room since then until the security guard discovered he’d died in the room.

Initially, a resident notified the security guard of a foul smell on the fourth floor, so he went to investigate but discovered no rats. The stink came from the deceased’s room, so he tried to enter and look into it, but it was locked. He then asked for a spare key to open it and discovered the Dutchman’s body. He abruptly called officials to investigate.