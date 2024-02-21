Malaysian Man Arrested for Robbing Thai Ex-Wife and Hurting Her Dog

BANGKOK – The Crime Suppression Division police apprehended Mr. Lee Woon, a 53-year-old Malaysian national, on February 20, 2024, after last year he assaulted and threatened his ex-wife and also harmed a dog trying to protect its owner.

The incident occurred on March 9, 2023, when the suspect broke into the house of Ms. A, his former wife, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, using a knife to threaten and force her to disclose the location of money. He then forcibly took 510,000 baht and left the house.

However, fearing that her ex-husband would return to hurt her again, Ms. A. released the dog from the cage and tried to leave the house. As she reversed her car, her ex-husband returned and forced his way into the passenger seat, demanding more money with a knife. She hurriedly tried to flee into the house but was captured.

Her husband then tied her hands with a chain and entered the house to threaten her further so that she would hand over the rest of the money. The dog then tried to intervene to help its owner, whereupon the Malaysian man hit the dog with the chain, brandished the knife, and threw a chair at the dog. He then took another 710,000 baht.

Neighbors who heard the commotion quickly alerted the authorities, but the man managed to escape and threatened that the police, who knew him, would further harm Ms. A. After the incident, Ms. A filed a complaint with the Tha Sala police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Subsequently, the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court upheld the arrest warrant for the man for “breaking and entering another person’s premises with weapons, robbery, assaulting others and indecent cruelty to animals”

During the investigation, police learned that the suspect had been hiding in a condominium in Huai Khwang, Bangkok. He initially denied his involvement but was taken to Tha Sala police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province for further investigation.