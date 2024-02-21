A Chinese Tourist Identifies the Thai Robber Who Assaulted Her

CHONBURI – Police officers from Investigation Division 2 arrested the suspect on suspicion of robbery, assault and attempted sexual assault on the Chinese tourist on the evening of 20 February 2024.

Police hold a press conference on February 21 after Ms. Meilin, 29, confirms that Mr. Tip Phasiri, 41, is the perpetrator.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 18, at dusk behind the golf course of Siam Country Club near Highway 2081 (Polo Road – Ban Bueng), Moo 9, Pong Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

The 29-year-old Chinese woman, accompanied by her 19-year-old younger brother, was hitchhiking along Highway 331 (Sattahip – Nakhon Ratchasima), about 10 kilometers from the scene of the incident, intending to return to Pattaya. Two Thai men on motorcycles passed by and offered them a ride. They both accepted and sat on each motorcycle.

During the journey, one of the men, identified as Mr. Tip, separated from the other motorcycle and took the woman into an acacia forest, along Highway 2081. He then attempted to sexual assault woman but was unsuccessful. Subsequently, he tied her hands and feet, set fire to the surrounding grass, and stole 15,000 baht and 1,500 yuan (approximately 7,600 baht) from her.

After reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the suspect’s escape route, police obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Tip from the Pattaya court. He was arrested at a residence in the Huay Pong police station area in Rayong province and taken to Nong Pru police station for questioning. Police also collected fingerprints and examined the victim’s DNA to gather evidence against the perpetrator.

At the same time, police confiscated the offender’s motorcycle, which was parked near a gas station on Sukhumvit Road, Bang Na – Trat, near the gas station at Mab Ta Phut Intersection, Mab Ta Phut Subdistrict, Muang District, Rayong Province.

While investigating Mr. Tip’s criminal history, suspicions arose that he might be involved in another robbery of a female caddy on a golf course. In that case, the suspect allegedly rode a motorcycle alongside the victim, tugged at her necklace and snatched her purse before fleeing.

