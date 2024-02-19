Police Probe a Chinese Woman’s Sex Attack Claim Against Thai Man

CHONBURI – Investigators from Nong Prue Police Station and the Tourist Police are continuing on Monday to investigate the case of a Chinese female tourist. She claimed to have been lured into the wild by a Thai man to assault her on Sunday, February 18.

The incident occurred behind the Siam Country Club Golf Course, near Highway 2081 (Polo Road – Ban Bueng), Moo 9, Pong Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, at dusk on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Chinese woman, accompanied by her younger brother of the same nationality, had been hitchhiking along Highway 331 (Sattahip – Nakhon Ratchasima), about 10 kilometers from the incident site, intending to return to Pattaya. Two Thai men on motorcycles passed by and offered to give them a ride. They both sat on each motorcycle.

But during the ride, the motorcycle her brother was riding slipped, and the driver turned into the wild. The motorcyclist forced her to get off the bike and tied both her hands with a rope. He then tried to attack her, but was unsuccessful. The man then spread lotion on her body, similar to destroying fingerprints, before pouring gasoline on the meadow and setting it on fire before fleeing.

She sat in the middle of the fire, extremely frightened, and tried to escape by using the fire to burn through the ropes tied around her wrists. When the ropes finally broke, she escaped and quickly called her brother for help and informed the authorities.

When investigating the crime scene on Monday, February 19, near the entrance of private land, the police discovered that the surrounding wild had been burned within a radius of 70-80 meters. They kept the black and white dress, which the woman claimed had fallen at the scene, for examination.

According to Miss Nuan, the guard of the location, this land will always be watched during the day, and outsiders are not permitted to enter or exit. At night, the fence will be closed. The inside location spans several dozen rai and includes labour camps.

Police investigated CCTV footage and discovered that two Chinese tourists hitchhiked to Pattaya on two motorcycles. They then attempted to locate the vehicle by checking its licence plate number.