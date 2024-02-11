A Chinese Man Jumps From Pattaya Condo After Arguing With His Wife

PATTAYA – Pattaya Police officials, working with the Chonburi Forensics Division police and the Pattaya Rescue Unit, examined a case in which a foreigner fell from a building and died at a condominium on Pattaya Sai 2 Road in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Officials spotted the body of a Chinese man, surnamed Lai, 35, in a garden close to a 31-story condominium, with his Chinese wife and children sitting and crying nearby.

Lai’s relatives told the police that he and his family had travelled from Guangdong to Pattaya during Chinese New Year vacation. They lived on the 18th floor of the condominium.

According to eyewitnesses, Lai and his wife argued before he leaped out of a window and died.

The police sent Lai’s body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine police hospital for a complete examination, and they coordinated with the Chinese embassy to return the body to his family.